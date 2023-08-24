Heat index concerns force postponement of Beavercreek, Ponitz football game

DAYTON — Forecasted dangerous temperatures forced the postponement of Thursday’s Beavercreek vs. Ponitz football game.

The game was scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Thursday at Welcome Stadium. The game was postponed to Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. and will still be held at Welcome Stadium.

Due to high heat index concerns, Dayton Public Schools had been discussing pushing the start time back and adding extra safety breaks and time-outs for water.

According to BCS Athletic Director Brad Pompos, the DPS Athletic Department was awaiting consultation with medical staffing before announcing any changes.

News Center 7 also reached out to a DPS spokesperson for additional information on the decision and we are still awaiting a response.

