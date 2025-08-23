HEADS UP: Great Sky Watching Weather Ahead!

DAYTON — Summer rolls on across the Miami Valley, but as we move into next week we have a big change in our air mass! A cold front sliding through today will help to lower the humidity and bring a big drop in temperatures.

Starting Sunday night as we clear the sky from any daytime clouds, we will enter a stretch of great weather for a few nights for those who like to stargaze or check out some planets!

Recipe

The recipe for such great opportunities to enjoy the night sky will come from little moonlight as we enter the Waxing Crescent Phase, a clear sky, and low humidity. This will help to make stars and planets more visible. The further away from city lights you are, the more you will see.

stars

So, what exactly will you have a chance to see? In addition to seeing Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn with a naked eye you may see Mercury right before sunrise. While not technically considered a planetary conjunction, it will be cool to see!

It is not only planets you will be able to see! You will have a chance to see the Milky Way if you are in a very dark spot. Given the cooler air mass with low humidity, you should see more constellations.

lows

This cool and dry air mass will be with us for several days, and with lots of clear conditions expected during the nighttime hours you should find this week a great weather for stargazing or anything you have planned!

