Harmful algal bloom possibly spotted at Indian Lake

INDIAN LAKE — Health officials are warning of a suspected harmful algal bloom in Indian Lake.

The Logan County Health District said the bloom was along Oldfield Beach.

Testing is underway and people, as well as pets, are asked to avoid coming into contact with the water, including swimming and wading.

When they grow on the surface of the water, these harmful algal blooms can look like:

Scum

Spilled paint

Foam

Mats or globs of algae

They can also change the color of the water.

More information about harmful algal blooms can be found here.













