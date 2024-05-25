Hamvention 2024 breaks attendance record

XENIA — Organizers of the largest amateur radio event in the world said this year’s Hamvention was a record-setter.

A total of 35,877 people attended Hamvention from May 17-19, setting a new record, according to Hamvention General Chairman Jim Storms.

This convention took place at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘I love being here;’ Hamvention brings in thousands, including international visitors

People from across the world, like John McCullagh, were in attendance.

“We come out every year, we find it very useful to come here and meet all our international contacts,” McCullagh, President of the Radio Society of Great Britain said.

Storms said the convention would not have been possible without the 700 volunteers.









