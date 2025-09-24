Guardians’ David Fry suffers broken nose, facial fractures after taking 99 mph fastball to the face

CLEVELAND — New details have been released after Cleveland Guardians designated hitter David Fry was hit in the face by a pitch during their game on Tuesday.

In an update shared on social media Wednesday afternoon, the team shared that Fry “sustained multiple, minimally displaced, left-sided facial and nasal fractures.”

“While the injury will require close monitoring, including serial assessments, David is expected to fully recover over the next 6-8 weeks without the need for surgery,” the organization added.

Fry was hit in the nose and mouth area with a 99 mph fastball from Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal when he squared around to bunt during the sixth inning on Tuesday night.

After being hit, Fry immediately dropped to the ground, and Skubal was visibly shaken, throwing his glove and hat on the ground while pacing around the infield.

Fry was eventually helped to his feet and walked to a cart to be taken off the field. He was transported to a Cleveland hospital for further testing and observation.

The team shared on Wednesday that he has since been discharged from the hospital and is resting comfortably.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt told the Associated Press on Wednesday that Fry is “doing OK” and “in good spirits.”

Skubal, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, told reporters after the game that he reached out to Fry.

“I look forward to, hopefully tonight or tomorrow morning, getting a text from him and making sure he’s all good. There are things that are bigger than the game, and his health is more important than a baseball game,” Skubal said.

The Guardians ended up winning 5-2. The victory moved Cleveland into a tie with Detroit for first place in the American League Central.

