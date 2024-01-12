Group of new recruits start training to become local firefighters

DAYTON — A group of new fire recruits is beginning their journey to be Dayton Firefighters.

>>Area township has to decide whether to pay more for fire, emergency services

Dayton Police & Fire said that a new group of 33 fire recruits began work at the Dayton Fire Department Academy this week.

They shared some photos on its social media page.

These members will complete an intense six-month academy process and become certified firefighters, EMTs, and fire safety inspectors.

The department said the recruits will begin their service in Dayton neighborhoods later this summer.

Group of new recruits begin training to become firefighters Photo credit to Dayton Police & Fire Facebook (Credit to Dayton Police & Fire)

Group of new recruits begin training to become firefighters Photo credit to Dayton Police & Fire Facebook (Credit to Dayton Police & Fire)

Group of new recruits begin training to become firefighters Photo credit to Dayton Police & Fire Facebook (Credit to Dayton Police & Fire)

©2024 Cox Media Group