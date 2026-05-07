Groundbreaking ceremony held in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

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The City of Trotwood hosted the Prosperity Drive Groundbreaking Ceremony at Industrial Park.

“The first word I can think of is growth,” said Yvette Paige, Trotwood Mayor.

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Its goal is to support business growth, attract new investments, and create meaningful job opportunities.

Paige told our news crew that a lot of progress has been made.

“It was nothing but dust over here. For 20 years, it was stagnant. There was no movement, only the bugs,” she said. “Now, look at his. Look around us.”

Prosperity Drive has over 10,000 square feet of space available for development.

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