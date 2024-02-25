Greater Dayton RTA service adjustments starting Sunday

DAYTON — Greater Dayton RTA is adjusting its bus services in response to customer’s needs.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, a small service change will affect seven routes, according to Greater Dayton RTA’s website.

Routes 12 and 18 will experience small adjustments.

Route 12 will now service Free Pike and E. Main St. between OH-49 and Olive Road.

Route 18 northbound trips will now service W. Schantz Ave. from S. Dixie Ave. to S. Patterson Blvd. and back to S. Patterson Blvd.

According to the RTA website, time adjustments will be made to Routes 2, 7, 16, 22, and 43.

