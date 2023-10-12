Georgia man dead after crash in Clark County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — A man is dead after a crash in Clark County Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:20 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash on state Route 235 near Hartley Avenue, according to a media release.

An initial investigation found that a 2017 Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on SR-235 when it drove off the left side of the roadway, hitting a light pole and a ditch.

The driver of the Mustang, Michael Eugene McKelvin, 53, of Powder Springs, Georgia was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not clear what caused McKelvin to drive off the roadway.

OSP was assisted on scene by the Bethel Township Fire Department, New Carlisle Fire Department and the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

We will continue following this story and update as new information is available.





