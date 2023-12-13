Funeral services announced for local kindergarten teacher

FAIRBORN — Funeral services have been announced for a local kindergarten teacher who passed away last weekend.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local school district, community mourn loss of kindergarten teacher

Jennifer Whited, 42, died Sunday at the Hospice of Dayton.

She was in her 20th year teaching kindergarten for Fairborn City Schools, according to her online obituary.

Whited became active in the Fairborn school system serving on the building leadership team, district leadership team, academic council, literacy team, kindergarten grade level coordinator, and the curriculum adoption team.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home at the 400 block of E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

That is where the funeral will take place Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and burial will follow at Byron Cemetery.

