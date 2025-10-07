Frost potential this week

DAYTON — This cold front that will move through today brings not only much needed rain, but significantly colder air. This cool, dry air from Canada will settle over the Ohio Valley tomorrow and linger through the rest of this week.

High temperatures drop nearly 10 degrees below normal. Normal at the Dayton International Airport is 70 degrees. Highs are forecast to reach in the low to middle 60s Wednesday and Thursday. However, low temperatures will drop even lower, especially in the rural areas. Lows are forecast in the 30s and 40s!

The average first frost date for Dayton is typically around October 20th, but a frost can occur at any point in October with the right conditions. The earliest first freeze/frost was September 21st. The latest first freeze of the season happened in November 25th at DAY.

The ingredients needed for frost development are temperatures in the 30s, clear skies, calm winds, and moisture in the air and on the ground. This upcoming Thursday and Friday morning be on the look out! Don’t forget to cover any plants you might want to keep.

©2025 Cox Media Group