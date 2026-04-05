Frost chances increasing this week in the Miami Valley

We have entered the portion of spring when frost can become more likely. Meteorologist Nick Dunn is tracking our chances this week. — Happy Easter to you! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with an update on the forecast. It took a little while today, but the sunshine made an appearance and we had a nicer end to the day. Tonight, as we cool down, there is a chance of some frost in sheltered areas away from the wind.

Frost Advisory

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the entire area from 1AM to 10AM Monday morning. Lows in the lower to middle 30s are expected, but wind speeds may remain just elevated enough to prevent major frost from developing. Still, cover or bring in any sensitive vegetation.

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Freeze Watch

A Freeze Watch is in effect for Tuesday morning for everyone in the Miami valley. Temperatures will be colder, with lows down into the middle and upper 20s. Wind speeds will again be watched, but some frost appears more likely here. Even without frost, sub-freezing temperatures can kill sensitive vegetation.

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ingredients

What goes into a frost forecast? There are four key ingredients. We will have cold enough temperatures and some ground moisture. However, some concern exists over a mainly clear sky and lighter winds at times. Either way, be sure to protect plants and leave outdoor hoses disconnected.

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