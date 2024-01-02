Frisch’s announces return of Grippo’s grilled cheese sandwich

CINCINNATI — Two Cincinnati staples are collaborating for the return of a culinary masterpiece.

The Grippo’s Grilled Cheese sandwich has returned to the menu at Frisch’s Big Boy for a limited time.

The sandwich contains four slices of melted American cheese with Grippo’s famous barbeque potato chips between two pieces of toasted Texas toast.

Fans can currently order it to go, through the drive-thru, or dine in.

Frisch’s debuted the sandwich back in 2021.

It will stay on the menu this time around until Feb. 10.

