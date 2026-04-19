Freeze warning now for the entire Miami Valley Monday morning

DAYTON — Temperatures will be briefly dropping at or below freezing Monday morning. Here’s how long the cold lasts. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

The freezing warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday. This is for frost development and the freezing temperatures could hurt plants. Bring those potted plants inside and cover up ones you can’t.

Freezing temperatures expected Monday morning

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The cold mornings will last into Tuesday with one more morning in the 30s. Tuesday afternoon highs will be back in the 70s and Wednesday morning is back to being above average.

Freezing temperatures expected Monday morning

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Rain chances are far and few between. A stray shower is possible Sunday and a few isolated showers are possible Wednesday.

Freezing temperatures expected Monday morning

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