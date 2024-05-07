Franklin police department welcomes new four legged officer

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Franklin Police Department has welcomed its newest four-legged officer.

K9 Asland and his handler Officer Alex Butler went through 8 weeks of training.

K9 Asland is Narcotics and Patrol Certified. He is also certified in Building Searches, Article Searches, Area Searches, Tracking and Apprehension.

Last year, the Franklin police department lost a K9. K9 Fury died when a wrong-way driver crashed into a police cruiser.

The driver, Michael Thomas, faces aggravated murder and felonious assault.





