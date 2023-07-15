Flames seen through roof of house in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Flames could be seen coming through the roof of a house fire in Miamisburg early Saturday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Flames seen through roof of house Miamisburg

Miami Valley Fire District firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of South Main Street around 2 a.m. on initial reports of a house fire, the department wrote on social media.

Images from an iWitness 7 viewer show flames coming through the roof of the house.

Mutual aid was provided by the Germantown and Moraine Fire Departments.

We are working to learn if anyone has been displaced and the estimated damage cost.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

