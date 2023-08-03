Flames seen through roof as firefighters battle apartment fire in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP. — Flames could be seen from the roof of an apartment fire in Washington Township early Thursday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 1000 block of Cambridge Station Road around 5:23 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told NewsCenter 7.
Images from an iWitness 7 viewer show flames initially going through the roof.
The fire is reportedly under control, according to initial scanner traffic.
We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
