Five locals to be honored for overcoming ‘tremendous odds’ as trauma survivors

DAYTON — Five people will be recognized Tuesday evening at Miami Valley Hospital’s annual trauma survivors celebration, according to a spokesperson from the hospital.

The annual celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. and those honored will be recognized for overcoming “tremendous odds” on their journey to recovery, the spokesperson said.

The event will take place at the Marriott at 1414 S. Patterson Blvd.

There will be a program that recognizes each of the honorees. A video presentation will also take place sharing each honoree’s inspirational story through their recovery.

The honorees and their family members will have the chance to reunite with their trauma surgeons, nurses, and rehabilitation therapists. As well as first-responder paramedics and firefights who took care of them, the spokesperson said.

The CareFlight team will also be recognized for its 40 years of service.

The spokesperson said this will be the first time for many of them to see one another outside a hospital setting.

The honorees and their stories are:

Rob Baise:

Baise was responding to a structure fire while on shift with the Springfield Fire Department. While inside, conditions worsened, and the crew needed to evacuate. Baise fell face-first down a flight of stairs while evacuating from the house. Unable to move, he called for help. When help arrived and noted the severity of Rob’s injuries and took him immediately to Springfield Regional Medical Center where the CareFlight team him to Miami Valley Hospital’s Level I Trauma Center.

Ashley Brown:

Brown was headed to drop her two little boys off at the babysitter. On the way, a car ran through a red light and hit her car, injuring Brown and her two sons. Dayton Fire worked to extricate Brown from her severely damaged car and transported her to Miami Valley Hospital’s Level 1 Trauma Center. Here she had several surgeries over the following months.

Marshell Gillis:

Gillis was having a night out with friends when someone she just met shot her multiple times. The Moraine Fire Department knew her injuries needed a Level 1 Trauma Center, and she was quickly transported to Miami Valley Hospital. Dr. Semon and the Trauma Team continued her life-saving care as soon as she arrived. Gillis has shown so much resiliency since her injuries, including multiple surgeries, hospitalizations, and facing her shooter in the courtroom.

Eric Ney:

Ney was working as a Clearcreek Twp Police Officer when he was shot on duty while responding to a domestic violence call. CareFlight was called to the scene to transport Ney to Miami Valley Hospital’s Level 1 Trauma Center as his injuries were severe. Dr. Peter Ekeh and the Trauma Team were there to meet Ney and he went on to have multiple surgeries and hospitalizations over the next few months.

Judy Sorrell:

Sorrell was driving to work when she suffered a stroke which resulted in a severe car crash. The Troy Fire Department responded and knew they needed to get Sorrell to a Trauma Center. She was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center’s Level III Trauma Center where she was stabilized and received an initial and confirmation of a stroke. She was then transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital’s Level I Trauma Center and Stroke Center. Sorrell was able to heal from her traumatic injuries while recovering from a stroke simultaneously due to the support of her family and her incredible determination.

