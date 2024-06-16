Firefighters respond to shed fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a shed fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 5:34 a.m. Dayton Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 4900 block of Blueberry Ave on reports of a structure fire.

>> ‘It’s unbelievable;’ Ohio woman wins $15 million top prize with 50th Anniversary scratch-off

Upon arrival, crews found that a shed beside a structure in the 1600 block of Linnbrook Dr was on fire.

Crews are still on scene working to put the fire out. News Center 7 is working to learn what the cause of the fire was.

This is a developing story.

©2024 Cox Media Group