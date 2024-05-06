Firefighters respond to Preble County house fire

EATON — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Preble County early Monday morning.

>>Drivers can expect big changes on I-75 in Montgomery County starting today

Eaton firefighters were dispatched at 6:16 a.m. to the 300 block of Liberty Street on initial reports of a house fire.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that firefighters were at the scene, but no other details were available.

The City of Eaton Fire & EMS posted a statement on social media asking people to avoid the area.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that heavy fire was reported on the front side of the house.

We will continue to provide updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group