Firefighters respond to fire in boarded-up structure in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a fire in a boarded-up structure in Dayton early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:02 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 420 block of Pritz Ave on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

TRENDING STORIES:

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The structure was boarded up when crews arrived on scene, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group