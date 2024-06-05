Firefighters put out small fire at Vandalia ice cream shop

VANDALIA — Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a Vandalia ice cream shop on Tuesday.

Vandalia firefighters were dispatched at 12:18 p.m. to the Airline Dairy Cream at the 200 block of N. Dixie Drive on reports of a structure fire.

“Once on scene, crews found a small fire on the griddle that was quickly extinguished,” the department wrote on social media.

They also praised the employees for immediately evacuating the building.

Vandalia Police and Butler Township firefighters assisted.

The department reminded people to not use water to extinguish a grease fire. They said the safest way is to remove heat, cover, and get out.

