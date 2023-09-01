Firefighters called to battle house fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Firefighters were called to battle a house fire in Miamisburg Friday.
Fire crews are on scene of the fire in the 100 block of North Eleventh Street, according to the Miami Valley Fire District.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
News Center 7 has crew heading to the scene and we will continue updating this story as we learn more.
