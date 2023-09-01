Firefighters called to battle house fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Firefighters were called to battle a house fire in Miamisburg Friday.

Fire crews are on scene of the fire in the 100 block of North Eleventh Street, according to the Miami Valley Fire District.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

10:35….Crews are on scene of a Structure Fire on N Eleventh St. Avoid the area. Posted by Miami Valley Fire District on Friday, September 1, 2023

