Firefighters battle structure fire in Dayton Sunday night

DAYTON — Dayton fire crews are fighting a structure fire Sunday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirms.

Fire crews were dispatched just after 11 p.m. to Riverside Drive and Mary Avenue. AES Ohio is on scene.

While fighting the fire, crews had to move outside to take a defensive approach multiple times, scanner traffic indicates.

Once they were able to get it under control firefighters moved back inside.

It is unclear if anyone resides in this structure.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused this fire.

