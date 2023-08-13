Firefighters battle fire at Fairborn apartment building

FAIRBORN — Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out at a Fairborn apartment building.
Fire crews are currently on scene of the fire in the 400 block of Dayton Drive.
News Center 7 crew on scene reports heavy smoke coming from the building.
We are working to learn how the fire started and will continue updating this story.
