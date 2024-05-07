Fight breaks out between parents, umpires at Miamisburg softball game

MIAMISBURG — Police were called to Miamisburg High School last week after a fight broke out between parents and umpires.

On May 5, around 7:00 p.m. officers were called to Miamisburg High School for a fight, according to a Miamisburg police blotter.

Police said the fight started after parents told umpires that they were making bad calls.

>> Local middle school teacher in critical condition after crash

The verbal argument then turned physical.

Due to conflicting statements between all parties involved, lack of video, and no independent witnesses, it was decided it would be closed as a mutual fight.

All those involved were warned for disorderly conduct and released from the scene.





©2024 Cox Media Group