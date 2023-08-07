Federal judge dismisses claims challenging Miami Valley school’s transgender bathroom policy

TIPP CITY — Monday a federal judge dismissed federal claims parents at Bethel Local Schools made against the district’s restroom policy for transgender students.

The ACLU said a federal judge dismissed the plaintiff’s federal claims, effectively terminating the case.

The decision states, “Although parents have the right to make decisions about where to send their children to school, they do not have a constitutional right to revoke a school’s policy on student bathroom usage.”

This means students may be allowed to keep using restrooms consistent with their gender identity.

News Center 7 previously reported in September 2021 a parent told the school board transgender students should be able to use the bathroom they identify with.

In January 2022 the board announced transgender students could use the bathroom of their choice, without having a public discussion.

That prompted both state and federal lawsuits later that year.













