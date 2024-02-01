Feb. 2 is ‘Wear Red Day’: How you can support women fighting heart disease

DAYTON — National “Wear Red Day” is Friday, Feb. 2 to raise awareness for the leading cause of death for Women in the United States.

The American Heart Association said heart disease is the number one killer of women in the U.S. and it takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

By building healthy habits, women can lower their chances of developing the disease.

Some ways to raise awareness:

Wearing Red: Wear a favorite red outfit or accessory as a symbol of commitment to ending heart disease and stroke in women.

Sharing Your Support on Social: Inform followers of #WearRedDay and #WearRedAndGive

Starting Feb. 2, you can support the campaign by donating here.





©2024 Cox Media Group