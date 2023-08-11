Farmers market ‘Cash Mob’ organized to support Black-owned businesses, farmers

DAYTON — An area university has helped organize a weekend farmers market aimed at benefiting both Black-owned businesses and farmers from minority groups.

Central State University Extension in Dayton, in partnership with Shop Black Biz Dayton and the Incubator Farmers are collaborating to create a “Cash Mob” at the farmers market that will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, at the Edgemont Solar Garden 919 Miami Chapel Road.

This “Cash Mob” can be described as simply as “a large friendly crowd spending money and stocking up on organic, ethically produced veggies from the oldest Black-owned urban farm in Dayton,” a spokesperson for the CSU Extension in Dayton said.

“When we shop with Black businesses, we are investing our local dollars in our local communities and create jobs for our neighbors. Empowering our community starts with us,” the spokesperson said in a media release Thursday.

The event was also organized as part of Black Business Month which takes place in August.

Shop Black Biz is officially sponsoring five Cash Mobs during Black Business Month.

