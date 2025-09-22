Fall arrives in the Dayton metro

DAYTON — September 22, 2025 at 2:19 PM ET, the autumnal equinox occurs. At that time, we will experience “equal parts” daylight and night. Equal parts was place in quotes because that phrase is oversimplified. There are several factors that contribute to that oversimplification, but one specifically is “twilight”.

We treat light as the time the sun is beneath the horizon, ignoring twilight- the period of time after sunset but before night, or before the sun rises but after it’s fully dark, also known as “dusk”.

So, it’s not completely “equal parts” day and night.

Sunrise at in Dayton on this first day of fall begins at 7:25 AM and sunset will begin at 7:33 PM. With the given times, Dayton will experience 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight.

Curious about your weather over the years on the first day of Fall?

Since records took place in 1935 there has only ever been one 90 degree day at the Dayton International Airport, occurring last year with a record 91 degrees. The coldest start to Fall was recorded in 1990 at 53 degrees. The coldest low temperature ever recorded for the start of the season was 32 degrees back in 1974 and the warmest low temperature, 72 degrees back in 1970. As for rainfall, the record took place in 1955 measuring 2.31 inches. No snowfall has EVER been recorded.

©2025 Cox Media Group