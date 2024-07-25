Experience the sights, sounds of the Dayton Celtic Festival this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio — It’s that time of the year - get ready for the annual Dayton Celtic Festival in downtown Dayton.

The event runs July 26-28 and will be held in the area surrounding Riverscape Metroparks near Riverside Drive and Monument Avenue.

Organizers said to come and saturate your senses in the sights, sounds, and tastes of Celtic heritage. They say to discover the magic that keeps people returning and experience the rich traditions that Celtic folks hold dear to their hearts.

The festival begins at 5:30 pm Friday, July 26, and runs through 11 pm. Then, on Saturday, July 27, the festival starts at 11:30 am and runs through 11 pm. On Sunday, activities begin at 9 am and run through 6 pm.

Admission is free to the festival.

Check out the Entertainment lineup: https://daytoncelticfestival.com/entertainment/

Check out the schedule of events: https://daytoncelticfestival.com/entertainment/schedule/

Things to know before you go: https://daytoncelticfestival.com/info/

For more information about the Dayton Celtic Festival, visit their website.

©2024 Cox Media Group