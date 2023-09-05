Ex-Proud Boys leader sentenced today for attack on Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. — The former leader of the Proud Boys will be sentenced today.

>>Two ex-Proud Boys leaders get among the longest sentences in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack

39-year-old Enrique Tarrio of Miami is potentially facing 33 years behind bars after being convicted of organizing the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He was convicted on the most serious charge he faced, seditious conspiracy.

Three of his fellow Proud Boys were found guilty on sedition charges and were sentenced last week to prison terms ranging from 15 to 18 years, according to AP News.

During his visit to Washington D.C., he was arrested on charges claiming he defaced a Black Lives Matter banner prior to the Capitol assault.

Law enforcement officials later said he was arrested in part over concerns about the potential unrest during the presidential certification, according to AP News.

“Tarrio has repeatedly and publicly indicated that he has no regrets about what he helped make happen on January 6,” prosecutors wrote in court documents according to AP News.

>>Proud Boy convicted of helping spearhead Capitol attack ties Jan. 6 sentence record with 18 years

Even though he had been arrested, prosecutors said Tarrio was still able to manipulate his followers and order the Capitol assault from another location.

The Proud Boys’ lawyers deny that there was any plot to stop the transfer of presidential power or attack the Capitol.

“There is zero evidence to suggest Tarrio directed any participants to storm the U.S. Capitol building prior to or during the event. Participating in a plan for the Proud Boys to protest on January 6 is not the same as directing others on the ground to storm the Capitol by any means necessary,” Tarrio’s attorneys wrote in court papers, according to AP News.

AP News said Tarrio was supposed to be sentenced last week but the hearing was delayed as the U.S. District Judge on the case got sick.

©2023 Cox Media Group