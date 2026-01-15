Even more snow to fall

DAYTON — Another wave of snow is forecast to arrive overnight and into Friday morning. This will be our best chance for heavier steadier snowfall. When most of our next accumulation will take place.

However, scattered snow showers are forecast late afternoon and linger throughout Saturday morning. A few heavier snow bursts are possible during this time frame.

Snowfall totals will range from 1 to 2 inches widespread, but as you know living in SW isolated higher amounts are always possible. Isolated areas under heavier banding have the potential to pick up 4 inches of snow. While others in between bands will likely range from a half inch to 1 inch.

Snowfall Forecast

Regardless, there will be slick spots both Friday and Saturday morning. Just like Thursday morning, backroads, bridges and overpasses, sidewalks and parking lots will be snow covered early.

