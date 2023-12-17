Eras Tour, ‘The Last of Us,’ & rage rooms: Google breaks down top searches of the year in Dayton

DAYTON — As the year comes to an end, Google’s “Year in Search” reveals what the top trending topics were for Dayton in 2023.

From Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to the release of the “Barbie” movie, and a viral trend posing the discussion about how often a person thinks about the Roman Empire, people turned to Google to answer their questions.

Here are some local statistics from Dayton showing what was widely searched for this year:

“The Last of Us” was the top searched TV show in Dayton, followed by “The Night Agent,” “The Golden Bachelor,” “Daisy Jones & the Six,” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” was the top tour search of the year. It was followed by Beyonce’s “Renaissance World Tour,” Drake’s “It’s All a Blur Tour,” Melanie Martinez’s “Postals Tour,” and Hozier’s “Unreal Unearth Tour.”

Need to take out some aggression, Dayton? Our area ranked third in the United States in top trending searches for “rage rooms near me,” but that wasn’t the top “near me” search for the area. It was right behind the top spot, which was “air quality near me.” It landed there after a summer full of air quality alerts due to the wildfires in Canada. The other top “near me” searches included “estate sales near me,” “food pantry near me,” and “pawn shops near me.”

When it came to sports, some of the top trending games or matches were Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, PSG vs. Al Nassr, KSI vs. Tommy Fury, and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis.

To see the top trends from across the country and the world, you can check out Google’s “Year in Search” here.

© 2023 Cox Media Group