End of federal funding for child care could likely result in over 3 billion children losing spots

Billions of dollars in childcare will expire this week if Congress doesn’t act soon.

The cost of child childcare has increased 220 percent in the last three decades.

The average cost a year for childcare is now more than $10,000 per child, which makes these emergency funds essential for some Americans.

>>‘Pro-patient piece of legislation;’ Ohio lawmakers introduce bill to address shortage of nurses

Nikole Killion with CBS News talks about the potential impact on families and childcare providers.

Ashleigh Proctor has been bringing her two-year-old son, Ahmad, to Maryland Daycare Center since he was 8 months old.

“I love the staff, my son, he loves it here. It feels like family, Proctor said.

Even with a need-based scholarship, Proctor says she pays $50 for childcare every month.

About 30 percent of the kids at the daycare receive similar aid, which partially comes through federal funding, including the American Rescue Plan.

The American Rescue Plan was passed in 2021 during the pandemic which provided $24 billion for childcare providers. The plan became the largest federal investment in childcare in U.S. history.

However, come September 30th, it’s due to expire.

Patty Smith, director of Greenway Learning Center said, “If the funding ends, unfortunately, I don’t think those parents will be able to pay our tuition. So those children will be without care. We may have to close the classrooms or, hopefully not the center as a whole,” Smith said

Smith says the thought of losing one child, much less 30 percent of them, breaks her heart and keeps her up at night.

Smith has been the director of the center for almost 30 years.

The Century Foundation, a progressive think tank, estimates the looming childcare cliff could result in the closure of 70,000 childcare programs, and more than $3.2 million children could lose their spots costing families $9 billion in lost wages.

California Congressman Jimmy Gomez believes there’s a high likelihood we go off this cliff.

“It’s incredibly personal to me. There was a time when I was looking for childcare. It was costing more than my paycheck to send, to put my children in childcare, New Jersey Congresswoman,” Mikie Sherill said.

Both Gomez and Sherill have joined several other Democratic lawmakers to co-sponsor the Childcare Stabilization Act.

“ My wife and I have a 13-month-old son. We’re lucky we have the resources. I have a good job that helps pay for it, but it’s $2,600 a month. That is almost as much as my first mortgage of my house,” Gomez said.

Proctor worries about how much more she’ll have to pay for Ahmad with funding running out.

Proctor said she’s concerned because without funding she can’t afford childcare as a single parent.













©2023 Cox Media Group