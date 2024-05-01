EMA to conduct training exercise today in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — People might hear lots of sirens and see emergency crews in Clark County today.

It is part of training for the Clark County Emergency Agency (EMA).

The EMA said on social media that it will be a full-scale exercise and take place starting this morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

“This exercise aims to enhance preparedness and response capabilities in the event of emergencies within our community,” The EMA said in a statement. “The Full-Scale Exercise will involve the participation of various emergency response agencies and personnel. Participants will engage in simulated emergency scenarios to test their readiness and coordination in a controlled environment.”

In addition to seeing the extra crews and increased activity, residents may see the use of smoke machines.

The EMA said that all activities will be confined to the fairgrounds’ property and traffic won’t be impacted.

It is expected to be done at the fairgrounds by 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.

