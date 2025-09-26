A Dry Weekend Ahead, Any Rain On The Horizon?

DAYTON — Happy Friday, everyone! Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here to break down the forecast as we look over the next several days! We had some fog this morning, but it was great to see sunshine to end the week. temperatures have climbed into the middle 70s, which is right on par for where we should be this time of year.

TD7

We remain perfect weather wise for high school football in terms of avoiding rain! Tonight will be much cooler than last week, but staying dry. We will fall into the 60s by the end of any games tonight. Some patchy fog could develop overnight, but not as widespread as this morning.

Saturday

Saturday will be dry and generally sunny after any patchy fog early mixes out. Highs climb to the low 80s, which is about five degrees above normal for the last weekend of September! Sunday will be a carbon copy, but a just warmer with lower to maybe even a few middle 80s. It is likely we are dry for the next seven days.

So, is there any rain on the horizon? Confidence is low on any possible tropical remnants, but we are watching a disturbance that is likely to become a tropical system named Imelda this weekend. As it travels northward, Humberto in the Central Atlantic will get somewhat close to soon-to-be Imelda and that makes for a tricky forecast for impacts to the United States.

Tropics

So, for now we are holding a dry forecast. If Imelda moves inland, then we may have to see if some rain could spread north. I do think we get some cloud cover, but the air is likely too dry here to support rain as of now. If we need to make changes we will let you know! Enjoy the weekend!