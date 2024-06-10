Drunk driver slams into garage killing several animals, tries to leave scene, homeowner says

A car flew into a Springfield couple’s garage waking them up and killing several of their animals.

The homeowners said that they are now nervous about sleeping in their own home.

The crash happened early Sunday on Hillside Avenue.

Joanes Francois was driving a Kia Sorento North on Howard Street, according to a Springfield crash report.

Francois drove straight through the intersection, hit a curb, drove through a yard and a fence, then slammed into the backside of a garage.

Francois was charged with failure to control and OVI, according to the cash report.

Quinn Ferrell said the sound of the crash was so loud it launched him out of bed.

He said he came out to find a car into his garage.

He immediately began checking on the driver and telling his wife to call the police.

Ferrell said Francois tried to run so he chased after him and tackled him to the ground.

“So I held him down in my backyard. He kept trying to wrestle me to get away,” Ferrell said.

His multiple animals lived in the garage. He said only one of his lizards survived.

“I had my animals in there, which they’re my passion,” Ferrell said.” I know it’s not a big deal with some people ... but I loved my lizards. I loved all my animals,” he said.

He said he now has a lot of work to do with his insurance company to figure out his next steps.





