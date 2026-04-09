Drought significantly improved across the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Good Thursday afternoon to you. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here to share some excellent news. We have been battling drought conditions for several months on end. The latest drought monitor reflects there are no longer any drought conditions in the Miami Valley.

Last Week Drought

When we look at last week’s drought monitor, we still had extensive severe to extreme drought conditions over Randolph, Mercer, and Auglaize Counties. It has looked very similar to this since Autumn last year.

Latest Monitor

Fast forward to today and we find all drought conditions have been removed from our area. There is a small piece of abnormally dry conditions in existence across Randolph and Mercer Counties, but this is not a formal drought designation.

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So, how did we get here in just one week? Let’s look back at the last 30 days. Below is a look at the percent of normal rainfall. This shows us how much rain has been received in a percentage form compared to normal. In the last 30 days, the northern Miami Valley has ran anywhere from 150 to 400 percent of normal.

30 days

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This has vastly helped overall surface conditions when it comes to soil moisture levels. River levels have also responded nicely with the recent rainfall around us.

6 Months

However, I am watching long-term trends on rainfall as bigger deficits continue looking back to the six month range. Half to less than half of normal rainfall has fallen across areas that recently were in intense drought conditions.

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