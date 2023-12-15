Drivers asked to avoid busy area in Huber Heights today due to roadwork

Drivers in Huber Heights are being asked to avoid a busy area today due to roadwork.

Huber Heights Police is asking drivers to avoid State Route 202 between Taylorsville and Interstate 70 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to a social media post.

This is part of the State Route 202 improvement project.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said the weather will be warm enough today so crews can repaint the lines on State Route 202.

“We’re just a couple weeks away from opening the northbound express lane from the new light to 70,” he wrote on his social media page. “The express lane will remain open until the new Mast Arms are delivered in March/April. The express lane will have to be closed at that time in order to install the mast arms and new signals.”

The mayor says this needs to be done and that the weather is supposed to cooperate. He added that the project is nearly complete.

“As each day passes, we’re closer to having the project finished and it should be completed well ahead of the original schedule,” said Gore.

The intersection is expected to reopen at 3 p.m. this afternoon.

