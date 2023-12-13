Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here are our odds of seeing snow

MIAMI VALLEY — Dreaming of a white Christmas this year? Well, this year’s snowy dreams are being dashed across the country.

A white Christmas is defined as having a snow depth of at least one inch on Christmas Day morning, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Climatologically areas south of I-70 on average have a 10-25 percent chance of a white Christmas.

While those north of I-70 have on average a 25-40 percent chance of a white Christmas.

White Christmas chances map using 1991-2020 climatology (NOAA Climate . gov)

The Bottom Line:

Leading up to Christmas Day, you would ideally like cold air in place and some sort of wintry system to bring a good amount of snow a day or two prior.

Current indications show that we are likely be experience above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation levels.

This makes the actual chances of a white Christmas quite low in our forecast at this stage.

