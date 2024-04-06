Dog finds new home after owner killed in local crash

PIQUA — A 6-year-old American pitbull who tugged at hearts across the Miami Valley has found a new home.

Nancy’s “person”, Richard Coatney, was one of four people killed in a crash near the Dayton International Airport.

Coatney’s friend Evan Brumbaugh went to Facebook to help find Nancy a new home.

“I feel like I have a responsibility to continue to honor him by trying to find the dog a good home where she’ll be happy,” Brumbaugh said.

He added he would have loved to adopt Nancy but owns four other dogs so it was not possible.

Brumbaugh said everything Coatney did, revolved around Nancy.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4 dead, 2 injured after car driving away from crash is involved in 2nd crash

Friday, Brumbaugh said he approved a Centerville family who wanted to adopt Nancy.

He said the family brought their dog to play with Nancy and it was a perfect fit.

“I am so proud of the community for the level of caring they showed. I am humbled by how a small Facebook post caught the eye of the media and the community to become such a big story of hope and triumph, I know Richard would be proud as well,” Brumbaugh said.

Nancy will be dropped off to her new family on Sunday.

©2024 Cox Media Group