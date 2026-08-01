Deputies searching for 2 men accused of making fake purchases on credit cards

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Do you recognize these two men?

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The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that they allegedly made two purchases using two different credit cards at Epic Loot Games & Comics.

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“A few days after the purchases, the store received a chargeback notification marking the two purchases as fraudulent,” the social media post said.

The incident happened on June 2.

Contact Det. Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765 if you can identify either suspect.

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