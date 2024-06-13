Deputies searching for Ohio 14-year-old believed to be abducted

DEERFIELD TWP — Deputies are searching for a 14-year-old girl believed to have been abducted from a Deerfield Township business Thursday.

Around 2 p.m. Hailey Wagoner left the Kings Automall with a white man driving a maroon Ford F-150, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The truck was last seen heading south on I-71 near the Fields-Ertel Road area.

Officials said the F-150 had an “FX4″ decal, chrome tube steps, chrome rear taillight covers and an orange triangular sticker in the lower right of the rear cab window.

There was no license plate on the truck.

Wagoner is described as having strawberry-blonde hair and a light complexion.

She was wearing a blue and white long-sleeve shirt with dark-colored shorts and white tennis shoes.

The man she left appears to be in his late-20s to mid-30s, officials said. He was wearing blue jeans, a green t-shirt, black sunglasses and a black hat with an unknown emblem.

Anyone with information on where they could be is asked to call 911 or the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525. Tips can also be submitted via e-mail to crimetips@wcsooh.org.

