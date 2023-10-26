‘Definitely a concern;’ Parents worry as number of whooping cough cases triple in area county

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The number of whooping cough cases has tripled in Montgomery County from last year.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked to local parent and former teacher about how the infectious disease can impact children

The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows that Ohio has reported 538 cases just this year. That’s 100 more than New York.

Montgomery County has the highest number of cases of whooping cough in the Miami Valley.

The CDC says the disease is very contagious and people can spread it even if they don’t know they have it. The speed at which the disease is spreading is also a concern for health officials.

“There’s been 33 cases within the last three months,” Dayton and Montgomery County Public Information Manager Dan Suffoletto said.

So far for this year, public health says there have been at least 47 cases in Montgomery County, way up compared to last year’s total of 13.

Suffoletto said it can be deadly, particularly in babies or very young children.

Mandy Swenberg has three kids between one and a half to three years old.

“I can keep my kids a little bit safer than taking them to germy spots we like to be outside as much as possible,” Swenburg said. “It’s definitely a concern for me.”

As a former second-grade teacher, she is familiar with the disease and takes the steps needed to stay safe.

“Clorox wipes, lots of hand sanitizer,” she said. “If anyone ever felt sick or anything like that, keep them home.”

Staying away from others is exactly what Suffoletto advises.

“Stay home when you’re sick until you determine what that sickness is, and you can get it treated,” he said.

As well as getting vaccinated.

“Vaccinations for babies also vaccination for pregnant women. So there are steps you can take,” he said.

News Center 7 talked to a local daycare who said they are aware of the spread and are keeping up on cleaning and asking parents to keep sick kids at home.

Even though young children are the most at risk, people here have tested positive as old as 81-years-old.

