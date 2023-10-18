Defense innovation hub coming to Dayton

“Ohio leads the country in defense industry innovation and is the obvious choice for this new center," — A new defense innovation hub is coming to the Dayton area, according to a spokesperson from the offices of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and U.S. Representative Michael Turner (R-OH-10).

The Department of Defense selected Ohio to host the hub, which will be called Ohio Mission Acceleration Center.

The hub will accelerate the development and adoption of new technology solutions to meet national security challenges and support Ohio small businesses that pave the way with new technology, the spokesperson said.

Ohio was one of five states selected by the department’s innovation unit to host the hub.

$1.9 million will be provided by the Department of Defense to the Ohio Mission Acceleration Center.

The center will work to bring different organizations together to promote innovation, connect them directly to the needs of the Department of Defense, and strengthen the defense industrial base, the spokesperson said.

The center will make the defense acquisition process more accessible to innovators who are seeking to develop prototypes and test them in realistic environments.

“Ohio leads the country in defense industry innovation and is the obvious choice for this new center. We worked together to bring this regional hub to Ohio to create new opportunities for Ohio businesses and workers, and to continue to cement our state’s leadership in defense, manufacturing, and aerospace,” Brown said.

Brown and Turner announced the center today on a conference call and were joined by the Vice President of Federal Government Programs at the Dayton Development Coalition Michael Gessel.

“The selection of Ohio for this pilot program demonstrates the importance of our state in developing new defense technologies and connecting small business[es] to support the warfighting effort. This will strengthen our national defense as well as help business in the region,” President and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition Jeff Hoagland said.

