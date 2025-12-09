Dec. 13 UD Game to air on MeTV WHIO 7.2

DAYTON — The University of Dayton Flyers host the North Florida Ospreys this Saturday, December 13. The game will now air on MeTV WHIO 7.2. Tipoff is at 7:00 pm.

Originally scheduled to run on 7.1, the game would have conflicted with the CBS News special presentation of “A Town Hall with Erika Kirk: On Grief, Faith, Politics and More.” Moving the game to 7.2 presents the opportunity for WHIO viewers and Flyers fans to watch either program.

“We’re happy to be able to offer a variety of programming for our viewers,” said Cox Media Group Ohio Senior Vice President and General Manager Darren Moore. “We are fortunate to have the strength of two popular stations, so our viewers don’t have to miss out on either opportunity.”

UD currently holds a 7-3 record. The voice of the Flyers, Larry Hansgen, will have the call Saturday on WHIO Radio. Former Flyer and University of Dayton Athletic Hall of Famer, Brooks Hall and Alex Mikos will be on the TV call.

Viewers can watch the game on MeTV over the air on 7.2, Spectrum Channels 23 and 372, AT&T U-Verse channels 136 and 1136, Buckland Telephone Company Channel 11, NK Telco, Inc. channel 6, TSC Television channel 18, and Wabash Mutual Telephone Company channel 6.

