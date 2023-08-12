Dayton Public Schools break ground on new transportation center

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools broke ground on a new transportation center Friday.

The $7 million renovation will completely redo the current transportation center at the 4200 block of James H. McGee Boulevard.

The renovations will include more break areas, restrooms, conference rooms, and office spaces.

School board member Doctor Chrisondra Goodwine said this renovation has been a long time coming.

“I’m just excited that this board was able to finally deliver on something that was promised years ago,” she said.

The school district got funding to pay for the project.

