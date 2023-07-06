Dayton Mac N’ Cheese Fest returns to feed cheese lovers of Miami Valley

DAYTON — Mark your calendars. An event just for cheese lovers was returning back to Dayton for its second annual run.

The 2nd Annual Dayton Mac N’ Cheese Fest was scheduled to come to Downtown Dayton on Friday, July 14, coinciding with National Mac N’ Cheese Day.

The festival was introduced by the Yellow Cab Tavern during its Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies, occurring once a month through October. The long-standing community event initially had food trucks in a festival environment, but needed some reinventing for its 10th season, according to a spokesperson for the event.

As a result, the Annual Dayton Mac N’ Cheese Fest was born to celebrate the national food holiday as well as introduce some new comfort food to the event.

“Mac N’ Cheese Fest was our first themed event that we tried during last year’s food truck rally season and it really took off,” Event Organizer Brian Johnson said. “We had an amazing crowd join us to try all types of Mac N’ Cheese—from traditional style to seafood Mac, Mac N’ Cheese calzones, and so much more. We can’t wait to see what these great trucks come up with this year.”

Each food truck rally in 2023 was scheduled to feature a different theme with this month’s theme being “Mac N’ Cheese Fest.”

“Mac N’ Cheese is a favorite dish for a lot of people,” Johnson said, “and there are a lot of ways to play with the concept. From grilled Mac n’ Cheese Calzones to fried Mac N’ Cheese Balls to traditional Mac n’ Cheese offerings, this festival is going to have a ton of options for our guests to try!”

Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies will be held at The Yellow Cab Tavern, at 700 East Fourth Street in Dayton. Mac N’ Cheese Fest 2023 will be held on Friday, July 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All ages were welcome and the event was free to attend.









