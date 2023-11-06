Dayton Holiday Festival tree to arrive this week

DAYTON — Dayton’s Courthouse Square is about to get more festive.

This week the centerpiece for the Dayton Holiday Festival will be delivered.

>> RELATED: Dayton Holiday Festival to return with new safety measures after last year’s shots fired incident

This year’s tree is coming from Huber Heights and is being cut down and delivered on Wednesday morning.

Once it’s in place, the tree will be adorned with over 100,000 lights.

The lights on the tree will be turned on the day after Thanksgiving during the Grande Illumination.

©2023 Cox Media Group